(CNN) Obamacare is back in court Monday.

Lawyers representing 18 states and the District of Columbia will ask a federal judge in California to block the Trump administration from terminating cost-sharing subsidies aimed at helping lower income individuals afford health insurance.

Judge Vince Chhabria of the US District Court for the Northern District of California, who was appointed to the bench by President Barack Obama, could rule on the motion for a temporary restraining order as early as this week.

The Trump administration earlier this month announced it would immediately stop supporting the cost-sharing subsidies that reimburse insurers for reducing the deductibles and co-pays of lower-income Obamacare enrollees. Although the government has been making the payments since January 2014 and nearly 6 million people receive the subsidies, Republican critics -- including GOP lawmakers who challenged the payments in court -- say that Congress never properly approved the money for those reimbursements.

If the government stops making the payments, insurance companies are likely to raise their premiums in the future, a move experts say could destabilize the entire law. More than 10 million Americans are enrolled in the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

