Trump attorney Cohen to meet with Hill investigators this week

(CNN) President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen plans to meet privately with the House and Senate intelligence panels this week as part of their ongoing investigations into Russian meddling in the US election, according to multiple sources familiar with the discussions.

Cohen's planned meeting comes after the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence delayed a highly anticipated public appearance Wednesday -- a session many believe was an attempt by the Senate panel to punish the Trump attorney after his originally scheduled testimony was abruptly canceled. His public session is still expected to happen at a later date.

Cohen now will meet in private with members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence Tuesday, before a classified session with Senate intelligence committee staff investigators Wednesday, sources told CNN. The sessions amount to his first extended appearances behind closed doors on Capitol Hill and make him the latest Trump associate to face a grilling from congressional investigators.

Reached for comment Monday, Cohen declined to answer questions about the appearances. He referred the matter to his attorney, who could not be reached.

Cohen was originally scheduled to be interviewed behind closed doors in September. But committee leaders abruptly scrapped the interview after Cohen arrived and gave a written opening statement to the media. They demanded he come in for a public hearing instead because they said Cohen "decided to pre-empt today's interview."

