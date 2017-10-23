Story highlights "We should not be fighting about a brave American who lost his life serving his country," McCain said

McCain also said he doesn't view Trump as a "draft dodger"

Washington (CNN) Sen. John McCain called for unity Monday over the death of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed along with three other soldiers in a deadly ambush in Niger earlier this month.

"We should not be fighting about a brave American who lost his life serving his country," the Arizona Republican said on "The View." "That should not be the topic of discussion in America today."

But McCain, the chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee, also said he is not getting enough information about the October 4 incident.

Johnson was killed by enemy fire in the ambush , the Pentagon said. His body was recovered by US personnel in a remote area of the northwestern African country by Nigerien troops nearly 48 hours after he was discovered missing in the wake of the attack, US officials told CNN.

