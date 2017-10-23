Washington (CNN) Former FBI Director James Comey revealed his secret Twitter account Monday with a tweeted picture from Iowa.

"Goodbye Iowa. On the road home," Comey wrote in the post, which depicts him standing in the middle of a country road. "Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways."

Goodbye Iowa. On the road home. Gotta get back to writing. Will try to tweet in useful ways. pic.twitter.com/DCbu3Yvqt3 — Reinhold Niebuhr (@FormerBu) October 23, 2017

Comey has a book due out next spring. The book will focus on Comey's career and leadership.

The former FBI director has been mostly off the radar since he was fired from his post in May by President Donald Trump amid an investigation into the Trump campaign's potential ties to Russia.

The tweet from Iowa appears after months of rousing suspicion that the @formerbu Twitter handle belonged to Comey. Gizmodo first reported back in March about speculation the account belonged to the former FBI director.

Read More