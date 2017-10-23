Widow of US soldier killed in Niger: 'They won't tell me anything'

Washington (CNN) Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, an American soldier who died in Niger, told ABC's "Good Morning America" Monday that she's still waiting for answers regarding the circumstances of her husband's death.

"The questions that I have that I need answered is I want to know why it took them 48 hours to find my husband," she told host George Stephanopoulos. "Why couldn't I see my husband? Every time I asked to see my husband, they wouldn't let me."

She says she's gotten no answers from the government about how or where her husband died and says they refused to let her view his body.

"They won't show me a finger, a hand. ... I don't know what's in that box," she said.

She added, "They won't tell me. They won't tell me anything. I don't know anything."

