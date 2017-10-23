Trump disputes military widow's account of condolence call

Story highlights Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, appeared on "Good Morning America" Monday

Johnson said she was distraught over Trump's alleged oversights during the call

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump on Monday disputed a widow's account of a condolence call he made to her following the death of her husband in Niger earlier this month.

Trump tweeted shortly after Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, discussed her disappointment with the call on "Good Morning America" Monday morning, saying the President stumbled on her husband's name and suggesting the only reason he knew it was because the report was right in front of him.

"I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!" Trump tweeted.

I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 23, 2017

Johnson said she was distraught over Trump's alleged oversights during the call, which came as the Johnson family and Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida, who is a friend of the family, rode in a limo to receive Johnson's body from Dover Air Force Base.

"(The call) made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice," she said.

Read More