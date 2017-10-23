Government report calls on Trump to act on climate change

Story highlights The report outlined massive economic consequences of inaction

The Trump administration has curtailed some key efforts to reduce carbon emissions

Washington (CNN) A government report released Monday is sounding an alarm over the threat of climate change, and the government's response.

The US government has spent more than $350 billion over the past decade in response to extreme weather and fire events, and the Government Accountability Office report estimated the US would incur far higher costs as the years progress if global emission rates don't go down.

In the report, GAO called on President Donald Trump to use the information GAO compiled to help identify risks posed by climate change and "craft appropriate federal responses."

The US has seen billions of dollars in damage from hurricanes and wildfires this year, which experts say climate change exacerbated. Congress is due this week to consider another multi-billion dollar aid package to help Puerto Rico after it was hit by back-to-back hurricanes.

The GAO provides nonpartisan information to members of Congress, including audits of government activities and reports about public policy. Its latest report was requested by Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine and Democratic Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington.

