EPA pulls scientists out of climate change conference talk

Washington (CNN) The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled speaking appearances by three of its scientists set to speak at a Rhode Island conference Monday.

The New York Times first reported that the agency scientists, who were expected to address climate change during their talks to present a 500-page report, were removed from the program at the request of the EPA on Friday. An EPA official told Tom Borden, the program director for the conference, that the scientists would not be allowed to speak, according to the Times.

The EPA clarified in a statement that scientists would be present but not speak.

"EPA supports the Narragansett Bay Estuary, and just this month provided the program a $600,000 grant. EPA scientists are attending, they simply are not presenting; it is not an EPA conference," an EPA spokesperson told CNN.

The EPA did not respond when asked by CNN for the reasoning behind not allowing the scientists to speak.