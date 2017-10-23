Story highlights Trump presented the highest military honor to Gary Michael Rose

Rose served as a medic in the Vietnam War

It's the second Medal of Honor Trump has presented

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump, for the second time in his presidency, awarded the Medal of Honor during a ceremony Monday at the White House.

Trump presented the highest military honor to Gary Michael Rose, a retired US Army captain who served as a medic in the Vietnam War, saving lives while risking his own during a four-day operation despite being seriously wounded himself.

Rose is receiving the honor for repeatedly risking his life to provide medical aid to fellow soldiers throughout the operation, using his own body at one point to shield a wounded American from enemy fire and helping to load wounded comrades onto helicopters while under fire.

"This will enshrine him into the history of our nation," Trump said as he told the story of Roses heroism. "Mike, today we have a room full of people and a nation who thank God that you lived. Your will to endure, your love for your fellow soldier, your devotion to your country inspires us all."

The ceremony came as Trump remained embroiled nearly a week later in the controversy surrounding his call with the widow of a US soldier who was killed in an ambush in Niger earlier this month.

