Trump to award second Medal of Honor

Story highlights Trump will present the highest military honor to Gary Michael Rose

Rose served as a medic in the Vietnam War

It's the second Medal of Honor Trump has presented

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump will for the second time of his presidency award the Medal of Honor during a ceremony Monday at the White House.

Trump will present the highest military honor to Gary Michael Rose, a retired US Army captain who served as a medic in the Vietnam War. Rose is receiving the honor for "voluntarily risking his life on multiple occasions ... to provide critical medical aid to his comrades, using his own body on one occasion to shield a wounded American from harm," the White House said in a statement.

The ceremony comes as Trump remains embroiled nearly a week later in the controversy surrounding his call with the widow of a US soldier who was killed in an ambush in Niger earlier this month.

Trump has refused to shake the controversy, tweeting criticism over the weekend of the Democratic congresswoman who first publicly criticized his call with the widow and again taking to Twitter on Monday to rebut Sgt. La David Johnson's widow's account of the call. The President's tweets came despite the White House's repeated attempts to turn the page on the controversy late last week.

Monday's solemn ceremony will give Trump an opportunity to show his respect for military veterans, hours after Johnson's widow said she was "upset and hurt" after her conversation with Trump last week.

