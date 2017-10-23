How Trump has undermined Tillerson

Story highlights Samantha Vinograd: Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's five-country tour faces a series of challenges -- largely thanks to the President

Samantha Vinograd is a CNN national security analyst who served on President Barack Obama's National Security Council from 2009-2013. The views expressed in this commentary are her own.

(CNN) Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's ambitious five-country trip this month will be anything but easy, largely thanks to his boss President Donald Trump, who has compromised the standing of the United States in the world.

With stops in the Middle East, South Asia and Europe, Tillerson's ability to negotiate on tough issues like Iran, North Korea and counterterrorism is crippled by both the well-known rift between him and Trump and the US's diminished credibility as a reliable intermediary.

Arbitrary withdrawals from key international agreements like the Paris climate accords, a careless and mercurial commander-in-chief who undercuts his teams' work with bullying tweets and a stronger China also have collectively weakened Tillerson's bargaining position even further.

Given the rocky foundation that Trump has laid for the successful execution of US policy, Tillerson will struggle to advance his top priorities. If Trump wants Tillerson to succeed, he should use the week to express confidence (publicly and privately) in his secretary of state and diminish any daylight between them.

Tillerson's high-octane travel agenda, under different circumstances, could serve several important objectives. Stopping in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, India and Switzerland could have allowed Tillerson -- and the administration more generally -- to discuss some of the most critical national security issues facing the globe.