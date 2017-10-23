Why terrorist threats will survive ISIS defeats

Story highlights David Sterman: Although the fall of Raqqa is a military blow to ISIS, the group and its ideology still remain a threat to the US

David Sterman is a policy analyst at New America's International Security Program. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his own.

(CNN) Last week, the American-backed Syrian Democratic Forces announced that it had taken Raqqa, the Syrian city, which had served as ISIS' capital. The taking of the city is the latest in a series of substantial military blows to ISIS' fortunes. However, Americans should not expect the fall of Raqqa to have a substantial effect on the jihadist threat at home.

The threat posed by ISIS to the United States has long come primarily from its ability to inspire and enable attacks -- and not from its territorial holdings in Syria and Iraq.

David Sterman

Since ISIS burst onto the global scene in 2014, seven individuals motivated by jihadist ideology have killed 74 people inside the United States in six attacks, according to New America's research. Though they may have been inspired by ISIS, none of those attacks were carried out under direct command by the group, and none of the deadly attacks involved a fighter who had returned from Syria or Iraq.

Nor are any of the perpetrators of the six deadly attacks known to have been enabled by ISIS via online communication with militants overseas. Although there have been non-lethal attacks and foiled plots in which the plotters communicated with ISIS militants abroad.

Even prior to ISIS, no deadly jihadist attacker inside the United States since 9/11 received formal militant training overseas or direction from a foreign terrorist organization, according to New America's research. This conclusion is supported not only by New America's data but by a National Counterterrorism Center report on Sunni violent extremist attacks in the United States since 9/11.