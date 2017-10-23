McCain and Trump still fighting Vietnam War

Story highlights Kate Maltby: At a time when Trump is embattled over handling of Sgt. Johnson call, McCain reminds world that Trump avoided Vietnam service

Kate Maltby is a regular broadcaster and columnist in the United Kingdom on issues of culture and politics and is a theater critic for The Times of London. She is also completing a doctorate in Renaissance literature, having been awarded a collaborative doctoral degree between Yale University and University College London. The opinions expressed in this commentary are hers.

(CNN) John McCain may be battling, as he has described it, a "very poor prognosis" of brain cancer, but he's still a fighter.

In a C-SPAN interview that aired Sunday, McCain threw shade on President Donald Trump's war record . Both men were of age to be drafted to serve in Vietnam. McCain famously endured more than five years as a prisoner of war, and was left with a permanent injury from torture and poor medical care; Trump was diagnosed, by a private doctor, with a bone spur that allowed him to defer the draft.

Speaking for a documentary on the Vietnam War, McCain said: "One aspect of the conflict, by the way, that I will never ever countenance is that we drafted the lowest income level of America and the highest income level found a doctor that would say they had a bone spur. That is wrong. That is wrong. If we are going to ask every American to serve, every American should serve." The clear implication is that Trump's wealth kept him from military service while others served and died.

On the surface, it's a bad day for Trump to be accused by a war hero of short-changing the military. Even as the Vietnam War continues to haunt American politics, Trump is under attack for his attitude to today's servicemen. Every voter in America may by now have heard the assertions by Myeshia Johnson, the pregnant widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, that Donald Trump seemed insensitive to her husband's sacrifice in a telephone call and couldn't remember Sgt. Johnson's name until reminded by his notes. (Trump disputes this account.)

It follows a torrid week in which Florida Rep. Frederica Wilson made similar claims about the call, which took place on speakerphone in a car while Wilson was accompanying the family to meet Sgt. Johnson's body. Sgt Johnson's aunt, who raised him with her husband, has also backed up Congresswoman Wilson's claims. As more Gold Star families line up to accuse Trump of ignoring them, he is not currently winning any prizes for sensitivity to military sacrifice.