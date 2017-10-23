Story highlights Judge overturns a $417 million verdict against Johnson & Johnson in talcum powder case

A woman claimed that regular use of baby powder caused her ovarian cancer

Thousands of similar cases are pending in courts across the country

(CNN) Judges in two separate cases have ruled in favor of pharma giant Johnson & Johnson, overturning large financial judgments awarded to plaintiffs who believe the company's Baby Powder and Shower to Shower powder products caused their ovarian cancer. One award was to a California woman for $417 million, and another was to an Alabama woman for $72 million.

In the California case, which was decided by a jury in August, Eva Echeverria testified that she had been using talcum powder as a regular part of her feminine hygiene routine for more than 50 years, since she was 11. She developed ovarian cancer and stopped using the powder in 2016, after she read a news story about another woman who used it and had ovarian cancer.

Echeverria was granted an expedited trial as her medical situation was grave, and she has since died. The jury awarded her $70 million in compensatory damages and $347 million in punitive damages, the largest verdict to date in the cases that have been heard against the company on these products.

On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maren Nelson reversed the jury's ruling and granted Johnson & Johnson's motions for a new trial. The judge said there was an "insufficiency of the evidence as to the causation as to both defendants" and ruled that there was error in law occurring at trial and misconduct of the jury, which led to excessive damages.

The reversal was a setback for women and their families who have filed cases arguing that Johnson & Johnson has not adequately warned its costumers about the potential risks of using talc-based powders.