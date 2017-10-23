Donald Trump 'definitely open' to playing golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

Story highlights US President Trump could play with world No. 4 golfer Hideki Matsuyama

Trump also "definitely open" to playing with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe

(CNN) US President Donald Trump is "definitely open" to a round of golf with newly re-elected Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Having already played rounds of golf with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and women's world No. 3 Lexi Thompson , Trump could add Abe and rising Japanese golf star Hideki Matsuyama to his list of star playing partners, although the outing isn't yet confirmed by the White House, according to a senior US official.

Earlier Monday, Abe's office confirmed to CNN that he and world No. 4 Matsuyama would take to the course with Trump when he makes his first official visit to Japan next month.

During a phone call Sunday, Trump congratulated Abe on his re-election.

Matsuyama is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, and is hotly tipped to become Japan's first major winner.

Read More