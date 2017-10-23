Breaking News

Donald Trump tees up golfing date with Japanese star Hideki Matsuyama

Updated 9:42 AM ET, Mon October 23, 2017

Left to Right: Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Hideki Matsuyama and US President Donald Trump.
(CNN)He has already played rounds of golf with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and women's world No. 3 Lexi Thompson.

Next month, President Donald Trump will add Japan's rising star Hideki Matsuyama to his burgeoning list of professional playing partners when he makes his first official visit to Japan.
Trump will tee off his trip to Asia with a round in the company of current world No. 4 and Japanese's newly re-elected Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on November 5, the office of the Japanese Prime Minister confirmed to CNN.
    Matsuyama is a five-time winner on the PGA Tour, and is hotly tipped to become Japan's first major winner.
    President Barack Obama and Vice President Joe Biden practice on the White House putting green in 2009. Fifteen of the past 18 presidents have played golf.
    President George W. Bush tips his hat after teeing off on the first hole at the Andrews Air Force Base golf course on September 28, 2003.
    President Bill Clinton watches as his first tee shot heads off the course and into the trees at the Farm Neck Golf Club of Martha&#39;s Vineyard during a family vacation on August 23, 1999. Known for taking mulligans, or friendly do-over shots, his second attempt landed in the same spot.
    President George H. W. Bush tees off on the fourth hole at Spyglass Golf Course during the AT&amp;amp;T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on February 28, 1994, in Pebble Beach, California.
    President Ronald Reagan putts a golf ball on Air Force One on November 16, 1985.
    President Gerald Ford plays golf during a working vacation on Mackinac Island in Michigan on July 13, 1975.
    President Richard Nixon and Attorney General John Mitchell play golf at the Los Angeles Country Club in 1969.
    President Dwight D. Eisenhower drives down the fairway at Turnberry golf course during a weekend stay at Culzean Castle on the Ayrshire coast of Scotland on September 5, 1959. Eisenhower often carried a club in the Oval Office and took swings while dictating to his secretary.
    President Warren Harding, left, gets ready to golf on the Piping Rock Golf Links on Long Island, New York, in 1921. He&#39;s with Howard Whitney, second from left, president of the U.S. Golf Association; financier Percy Pyne; and industrialist J. Leonard Replogle.
    President Woodrow Wilson plays a round of golf in 1916. He played more golf than any other president, reportedly logging more than 1,000 rounds in his two terms.
    President William Howard Taft, the 27th U.S. president, putts on the green in Chevy Chase, Maryland, on June 28, 1909. He is said to be the first presidential golfer.
    The 25-year-old narrowly missed out on major glory at the US Open earlier this year when he tied for second behind winner Brooks Koepka.
    Prime Minister Abe, also a keen golfer, joined Trump on the links last February at the President's Mar-a-Lago resort where the pair were joined by four-time major winner Ernie Els.
    Earlier this month, Trump's prowess on the links earned the praise of Senator Lindsey Graham who played with the President at Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia.
    "Really enjoyed a round of golf with President @realDonaldTrump today. President Trump shot a 73 in windy and wet conditions!" Graham tweeted.
    "How bad did he beat me? I did better in the presidential race than today on the golf course! Great fun. Great host."
    Trump has drawn criticism for the amount of time he has spent on the golf course during his presidency, especially in light of his vocal condemnation of President Obama in October 2014.
    "Can you believe that, with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf. Worse that Carter," Trump tweeted.
    Obama also mixed golf and foreign affairs during his time as Commander in Chief, taking in a round of golf with then British Prime Minister David Cameron during a trip to the UK in April 2016.
    As for Abe, he is following in the footsteps of his grandfather Nobusuke Kishi who, during his time as Prime Minister, played a round with President Dwight D. Eisenhower in Maryland.
    Trump dedicates trophy to hurricane victims
    Trump's 12-day trip to Asia will also includes stops in South Korea, China, Vietnam, the Philippines, and Hawaii.