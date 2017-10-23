Story highlights Ronaldo beats Messi to top FIFA award

Crowned best player for second year in a row

London (CNN) Cristiano Ronaldo just can't stop collecting trophies.

The Real Madrid star overcame competition from rivals Lionel Messi and Neymar Jr. to claim the Best FIFA men's player of 2017 for the second year running in London Monday.

Ronaldo can add the accolade to the league and European trophies he won with Real Madrid last season.

Players and managers from around the world flocked to the London Palladium, suited and booted for the second ever edition of the Best FIFA awards.

And it was Ronaldo who scooped the top award yet again, presented by footballing greats Diego Maradona of Argentina and Brazil's Ronaldo.

