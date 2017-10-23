(CNN) World War Two code-breaker and computing pioneer Alan Turing was not the genius he later grew up to be as a boy, if his school report cards are to be believed.

Writing in 1929, the teenage Turing's mathematics teacher conceded that his pupil showed "distinct promise" in the subject, but said he lacked the ability to put an "intelligible and legible" solution down on paper necessary to be a "first-rate mathematician."

His physics tutor cautioned: "He must remember that Cambridge will want sound knowledge rather than vague ideas," and his English tutor told him off for his "grandiose" ideas.

Alan Turing's school report which is on display at the Codebreakers and Groundbreakers exhibition at Cambridge's Fitzwilliam Museum.

Evidence of the mathematical mastermind's educational shortcomings is revealed in a new exhibition, Codebreakers and Groundbreakers, at the Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge.

Mathematician, genius, eccentric