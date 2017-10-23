Photos: Catching up with 'Sex and The City' cast – Hold on to your cosmos. The first episode of "Sex and the City" premiered on June 6, 1998. Can you believe it's been that long? Here is what happened to Carrie Bradshaw and the gang who made us fall in love with them and New York City. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Sarah Jessica Parker was the quintessential New York City single girl Carrie Bradshaw. The mother of three used her character's fashion icon status to launch fragrances and a clothing line, Bitten. She has also appeared on "Glee" as Isabelle Wright, a Vogue executive who mentors Kurt and currently stars in the HBO drama "Divorce."

Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones arguably put the "Sex" in the show's title. In 2002 she and then-husband Mark Levinson co-authored "Satisfaction: The Art of the Female Orgasm." Her most recent role has been as US president Helen Tyler in the Swedish crime series "Modus."

Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes was a bit of a workaholic, and the actress has showed similar stamina. She has steadily worked on stage and screen, even appearing as herself on an episode of "30 Rock." In 2017 she starred in the film "The Only Living Boy in New York."

Charlotte York Goldenblatt was the epitome of the good girl - who could go slightly bad when she had to. Actress Kristin Davis adopted a daughter in 2011 and in 2016 appeared in the TV movie "A Heavenly Christmas."

Swoon! We all loved to love and hate Mr. Big for how he treated Carrie. Actor Chris Noth also made a name for himself via the "Law & Order" franchise, where he played Detective Mike Logan on both the original series and the spinoff "Law & Order: Criminal Intent." He most recently starred in CBS' "The Good Wife" and Discovery Channel's "Manhunt: Unabomber."

Kyle McLachlan played handsome doctor Trey MacDougal and has regularly appeared on TV shows, including a starring role on "Desperate Housewives," and gigs on "How I Met Your Mother" and "Portlandia." In 2017 he returned to TV in the "Twin Peaks" reboot.

David Eigenberg's Steve Brady tried so hard as Miranda's love interest and father of her baby. Most recently he's appeared as Christopher Herrmann on NBC's "Chicago Fire."

Raise your hand if you were also in love with furniture designer Aidan Shaw. Yep, us too. Actor John Corbett is not only the love of Bo Derek's life, but he also has starred in Showtime's "United States of Tara" and done voiceover work for company commercials including Applebee's. Fans were also happy to see him pop up in the CMT series "Still the King."

Jason Lewis sent pulses racing as Jerry 'Smith' Jerrod, the model/actor who managed to snag even a small part of Samantha's heart. He appeared as Chad Barry on the TV show "Brothers & Sisters" and most recently co-starred in the series "Midnight, Texas."