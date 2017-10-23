Justin Bieber: Why his torso is in the news

Story highlights
(CNN)When it comes to Justin Bieber, some fans want more skin, not less.
The pop star debuted some new ink this weekend, and fans appear to be divided over whether they dig it or not.
Bieber shared a photo and video of his newly tattooed torso on Saturday.
The tattoo appears to include a bird and some gargoyles.
Celebrity tattoo artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy documented working on Bieber and thanked the singer "for the trust."
"26 hours over 3 consecutive days is the most I've ever tattooed anyone in my 13 year career," the posting said. "You're tough as nails man!"
The reaction from Beliebers ranged from acceptance to mourning and joking about his transformation.
Last year, Bieber detailed his then 56 tattoos for a GQ article.
"It seems like I have a lot of stuff," he said.