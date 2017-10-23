Justin Bieber: Why his torso is in the news

Story highlights Bieber has some new ink

(CNN) When it comes to Justin Bieber, some fans want more skin, not less.

The pop star debuted some new ink this weekend, and fans appear to be divided over whether they dig it or not.

Bieber shared a photo and video of his newly tattooed torso on Saturday.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

The tattoo appears to include a bird and some gargoyles.

Celebrity tattoo artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy documented working on Bieber and thanked the singer "for the trust."

@justinbieber Thank you for the trust. 26 hours over 3 consecutive days is the most I've ever tattooed anyone in my 13 year career. You're tough as nails man!