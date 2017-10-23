Justin Bieber: Why his torso is in the news

Breaking News

Justin Bieber revealed his tattooed torso on his Instagram account in October. Celebrity tattoo artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurd documented working on Bieber and wrote on Instagram that the new ink took "26 hours over 3 consecutive days."
Justin Bieber revealed his tattooed torso on his Instagram account in October. Celebrity tattoo artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurd documented working on Bieber and wrote on Instagram that the new ink took "26 hours over 3 consecutive days."
Bieber posted this photo, where a tiny cross by his eye can be made out, to his Instagram feed on May 7, 2016. Tattoo artist Jonboy told Us Weekly "It represents [Bieber's] journey in finding purpose with God." The tattoo appears not to be visible in more recent photos.
Bieber posted this photo, where a tiny cross by his eye can be made out, to his Instagram feed on May 7, 2016. Tattoo artist Jonboy told Us Weekly "It represents [Bieber's] journey in finding purpose with God." The tattoo appears not to be visible in more recent photos.
In March 2014, Justin Bieber debuted a new tattoo - a replica of the Balloon Girl stencil by famed street artist Bansky. The image features a young girl reaching for a heart shaped balloon as it floats away, and the Daily Mail reports Banksy was less than thrilled with the troubled singer's homage. It's just one of several tattoos the singer sports.
In March 2014, Justin Bieber debuted a new tattoo - a replica of the Balloon Girl stencil by famed street artist Bansky. The image features a young girl reaching for a heart shaped balloon as it floats away, and the Daily Mail reports Banksy was less than thrilled with the troubled singer's homage. It's just one of several tattoos the singer sports.
Several photographs of Justin Bieber showing his tattoos to police were released to the media on Tuesday, March 4, 2014. They were taken inside the Miami Beach Police Department's jail, where Bieber was held after his arrest on DUI charges on January 23. Here Bieber displays a small bird tattoo.
Several photographs of Justin Bieber showing his tattoos to police were released to the media on Tuesday, March 4, 2014. They were taken inside the Miami Beach Police Department's jail, where Bieber was held after his arrest on DUI charges on January 23. Here Bieber displays a small bird tattoo.
The singer sports a crown tat high on his chest.
The singer sports a crown tat high on his chest.
Bieber sports the Roman numerals I, IX, VII and V on his chest which stands for the numbers 1, 9, 7 and 5.
Bieber sports the Roman numerals I, IX, VII and V on his chest which stands for the numbers 1, 9, 7 and 5.
Bieber shows off two tattoos on his shoulder blades.
Bieber shows off two tattoos on his shoulder blades.
Bieber reportedly tweeted "This is for u Grampa" when he unveiled this tattoo of a Native American in head dress in January 2013. It is believed to be the logo of a Canadian junior ice hockey team whose games the singer's grandfather would take him to.
Bieber reportedly tweeted "This is for u Grampa" when he unveiled this tattoo of a Native American in head dress in January 2013. It is believed to be the logo of a Canadian junior ice hockey team whose games the singer's grandfather would take him to.
He sports a Bible verse, Psalm 119:105, that reads: "Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path" on his other shoulder blade.
He sports a Bible verse, Psalm 119:105, that reads: "Your word is a lamp for my feet, a light on my path" on his other shoulder blade.
Bieber has drawings of Jesus and praying hands on his calf.
Bieber has drawings of Jesus and praying hands on his calf.
A tattoo of a musical symbol rests behind Bieber's ear.
A tattoo of a musical symbol rests behind Bieber's ear.
Bieber displays the world "love" and a Joker symbol on his arm.
Bieber displays the world "love" and a Joker symbol on his arm.
One of Bieber's arms is sleeved with multiple tattoos including a tiger head, an eye, the word "believe" and a knight with a castle.
One of Bieber's arms is sleeved with multiple tattoos including a tiger head, an eye, the word "believe" and a knight with a castle.
Another view of the sleeve of tattoos on Justin Bieber's arm.
Another view of the sleeve of tattoos on Justin Bieber's arm.
(CNN)When it comes to Justin Bieber, some fans want more skin, not less.

The pop star debuted some new ink this weekend, and fans appear to be divided over whether they dig it or not.
Bieber shared a photo and video of his newly tattooed torso on Saturday.

    A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

    A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

    The tattoo appears to include a bird and some gargoyles.
    Celebrity tattoo artist Keith "Bang Bang" McCurdy documented working on Bieber and thanked the singer "for the trust."
    Moments in battle

    A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc) on

    "26 hours over 3 consecutive days is the most I've ever tattooed anyone in my 13 year career," the posting said. "You're tough as nails man!"
    The reaction from Beliebers ranged from acceptance to mourning and joking about his transformation.
    Last year, Bieber detailed his then 56 tattoos for a GQ article.
    "It seems like I have a lot of stuff," he said.