John Stamos and Caitlin McHugh get engaged

Story highlights The couple has been dating for two years

She said they like to keep their relationship private

(CNN) Uncle Jessie is getting married!

"Fuller House" star John Stamos has proposed to actress Caitlin McHugh, he announced via social media.

The actor shared a drawing of the couple at Disneyland with the caption "I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after" early Monday.

I asked...she said yes! ...And we lived happily ever after💍 A post shared by John Stamos (@johnstamos) on Oct 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

The actor, who was married to model/actress Rebecca Romijn from 1998-2005, has been pretty private about his relationship, but McHugh has been more willing to post about their love.