Washington (CNN) David Letterman, the longest-serving host in US late-night television, was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on Sunday.

Speakers at the ceremony included Jimmy Kimmel, Michelle Obama (via video), Sen. Al Franken, bandleader of Letterman's former show Paul Schaffer and last year's Twain Prize honoree, Bill Murray.

Letterman ended his late-night television career in May 2015 , after spending more than three decades on late-night television on NBC and CBS.

"When Dave left 17 long months ago, we had no idea how much trouble we were in," Kimmel joked. "I look at what's going on now and I think this is your [Letterman's] fault. All of it. Everything was fine until you went off the air. You abandoned us. You went out for a pack of cigarettes and left us to live with an abusive orange stepfather."

Kimmel, host of "Jimmy Kimmel Live," also spoke about receiving a box of neckties from Letterman.

