Typhoon Lan makes landfall in Japan, causing flooding and landslides

Lan has now weaked to a extratropical storm

Tokyo (CNN) At least two people died as mammoth Typhoon Lan struck Japan early Monday, bringing widespread flooding and setting off mudslides before heading out to sea.

Lan brought high winds and heavy rain as it made landfall around 3 a.m. local time on the Pacific coast of central Japan, the Kyodo News service reported.

Rivers burst their banks in several parts of the country, flooding streets. Video from Japan's public broadcaster NHK shows collapsed roads and homes engulfed by a massive mudslide.

Kyodo reports that Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways canceled over 100 flights Monday, affecting over 25,000 passengers.

Lan was whipping sustained winds of 165 kph (100 mph) early Monday, according to CNN Meteorologist Haley Brink.

