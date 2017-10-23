(CNN)Here's what you might have missed on CNN today:
Soldier's widow on Trump's call
President Donald Trump on Monday disputed a widow's account of a condolence call he made to her following the death of her husband in Niger after an ambush on US Green Berets. Myeshia Johnson said the President stumbled on her husband's name during the call.
McCain takes jab at Trump
Sen. John McCain, in an interview about the Vietnam War, appeared to take a swipe at President Trump when he criticized people from "the highest income level" who avoided the draft by finding a doctor who "would say that they had a bone spur." Trump received five deferments during the Vietnam War, including being diagnosed with bone spurs in his foot.
Trump presents Medal of Honor
President Trump presented the Medal of Honor to Gary Michael Rose, a retired US Army captain who served as a medic in the Vietnam War.
In other news
-- The Environmental Protection Agency has canceled speaking appearances by three of its scientists set to speak at a climate change conference on Monday, The New York Times reported.
-- The mystery of James Comey became slightly more unmasked as the former FBI director confirmed he's 'Reinhold Niebuhr'-- the account posting six cryptic tweets since March, including photos of Comey posing from the Iowa countryside.
-- Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl's sentencing hearing has been postponed to Wednesday.
-- Billy O'Reilly responded to the The New York Times report on his $32 million settlement with Fox News, saying the newspaper published the story because it wanted to ruin his career.
-- Listeria triggered a major recall of veggies across the US and Canada.
-- A global study reveals 72 gene mutations leading to the development of breast cancer.
-- The novelty of dining underwater is about to hit Norway.