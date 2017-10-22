Body of small child found during search for missing 3-year-old

Story highlights A Texas 3-year-old has been missing for more than two weeks

Police have yet to identify the child's body as the missing girl

(CNN) Texas authorities on Sunday discovered the body of a small child while searching for a 3-year-old girl who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Sherin Mathews of Richardson, Texas, was reported missing on October 7, according to the Richardson Police Department. She was last seen in the backyard of her family's home early that morning by her adoptive father, Wesley Mathews.

The body was found around 11 a.m. Sunday morning in a culvert beneath a road, Sgt. Kevin Perlich, spokesman for the police department, told reporters Sunday. An arrest has not been made in connection with the discovery of the body.

Sherin Mathews

While a medical examiner has yet to see the child's body and make a positive identification, Perlich said, "It is most likely" Sherin Mathews, and her parents have been notified of the discovery. The cause of death has yet to be determined.

Read More