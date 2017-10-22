Policeman in Ohio slain in shooting

Story highlights Slain officer called "an absolute gentleman"

The incident occurred in the Ohio city of Girard

(CNN) An Ohio police officer was killed in a shooting Saturday night while responding to a domestic call, authorities said.

Officer Justin Leo, 31, and his partner had gone to a home in Girard, a city near Youngstown in northeastern Ohio.

When they arrived, a man inside the home spoke briefly with them. He then pulled a gun and opened fire, according to authorities.

Leo was shot dead. His partner returned fire and killed the gunman.

It's unclear whether anyone else was in the house at the time of the incident, according to authorities.

Read More