Wray seeking to bring 'calm and stability' to FBI

(CNN) Two months into his tenure as director of the FBI, Christopher Wray said Sunday his immediate priority is to bring "a sense of calm and stability" to the bureau.

"In a society sometimes fixated to a fault on results, I'm somebody who's a big believer in the importance of integrity of process, and that's part of how I am hoping to sort of steady the ship," Wray said in a speech before police officials in Philadelphia.

Wray, who was handpicked by President Donald Trump in June after a month of scandal following the firing of the former FBI director, James Comey, did not mention his predecessor by name or the federal investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election.

But in his speech, he described a work ethic that might prevent further controversies such as those that involved Comey, whose handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation drew criticism.

"Staying laser-focused on the mission and on the work itself — day in, day out, left foot, right foot, grinding away, following the rules, following the law, following the guidelines, trying to make sure that we're doing the right thing but in the right way, treating everybody with respect," Wray said. "That is the approach that I intend to pursue: steady, rock solid, dependable."

