Trump claims he'll bring 'biggest tax cuts ever'

The dig on the framework has been that while it is silent on many key details, those measures it does specify disproportionately favor the rich

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump dismissed Democratic leaders' assertions that the Republican tax reform proposal will hurt the middle class as "their standard" line in an interview that aired on Fox News on Sunday.

In the interview, Trump claimed the GOP proposal would bring the "biggest tax cuts ever in the history of this country."

"I think we are going to get our taxes," Trump told Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo. "I think it is going to be -- hopefully before the end of the year, but maybe much sooner than that. There's great spirit for it. People want to see it. And I call it tax cuts. It is tax reform also. But I call it tax cuts. It will be the biggest cuts ever in the history of this country. I think that there's tremendous appetite. There's tremendous spirit for it."

Trump called Democrats' critique that the plan will benefit the rich an "automatic talking point."

He further zeroed in on criticism of the plan by fellow New Yorker, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

