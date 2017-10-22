Trump on North Korea: 'We're prepared for anything'

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump boasted that the US is "prepared for anything" when it comes to the North Korea nuclear crisis and emphasized the importance of China's role during an interview with Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo broadcast on Sunday morning

Trump said he believes Chinese President Xi Jinping has "the power to do something very significant with respect to North Korea."

But no matter Xi's actions, Trump said the United States is "prepared for anything" when it comes to North Korea.

"We'll see what happens. ... We are so prepared, like you wouldn't believe," he said.

Trump further praised China's actions on North Korea, adding that he and Xi have an "exceptional relationship."

