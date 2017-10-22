McConnell: 'We're not' abandoning revenue-neutral tax reform

Story highlights McConnell did not say if he could guarantee tax reform would not add to the deficit, but went on to predict the GOP would successfully enact their plan

"We're going to score a big legislative accomplishment on tax reform," McConnell said

Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell stood by his previously stated goal of passing tax reform without reducing revenue just days after the Senate passed a budget to pave the way for tax cuts that could add an estimated 1.5 trillion to the deficit over the next decade.

Asked by CNN's Dana Bash on "State of the Union" if he was abandoning his long-stated vow to pass a revenue-neutral tax overhaul, McConnell said, "We're not."

McConnell argued the tax proposal, the framework of which includes large tax cuts for the top earners and corporations, would spur enough economic growth to pay for itself and that the $1.5 trillion deficit figure did not take into account the kind of growth he expects.

"I actually think it's a fairly conservative estimate of how much growth we're likely to get out of this pro-growth tax reform," McConnell said.

The budget vote on Thursday cleared a key hurdle for Republicans on tax reform passing narrowly through the Senate, by a vote of 51-49. The lone dissenting Republican was Sen. Rand Paul, who hails from McConnell's state of Kentucky and voted against the bill because he said it did not cut spending enough.

