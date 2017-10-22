McConnell dismisses Trump attacks on himself, GOP

Washington (CNN) Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday brushed off harsh criticism he has received in the past from President Donald Trump and said he trusts Trump as a negotiating partner.

"I'm not particularly concerned about all of this," McConnell said when asked on CNN's "State of the Union" about Trump's attacks.

He continued, "I refuse to get diverted off on the various comments that may be made at one time or another."

Asked flatly if he trusted Trump, McConnell responded, "I do."

The two appeared at a news conference at the White House on Monday in which Trump said they were "closer than ever before."

