Washington (CNN) South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham called on President Donald Trump to "go after" Russia due to the threat he said it poses to US elections.

"Russia is going to get worse, if not better," Graham said Sunday. "Mr. President, go after Russia because they're coming after us."

Graham counted himself among them on Sunday, saying the Trump administration is "slow" on Russia.

"They have a blind spot on Russia; I still can't figure out," Graham said.

During the campaign and since taking office, Trump has called for the US to seek a better relationship with Russia and has openly doubted the conclusion of the US intelligence community that Russia was behind efforts to disrupt the 2016 election and boost his presidential campaign.

Several congressional investigations and an executive branch investigation led by former FBI Director Robert Mueller continue to examine Russian influence in the 2016 election and allegations of coordination with Russia by Trump's associates.

Graham said he believed Russia interfered in the 2016 race but did not affect the outcome. However, he warned Russia would attempt to meddle in the 2018 and 2020 elections, and that threat raised a host of unresolved questions.

"What are the rules of engagement?" Graham asked. "Did what they do in 2016, did that amount to an act of war? How do you respond to cyberthreats? We're really not well together as a nation in terms of the threats we're facing from the cyber-arena."