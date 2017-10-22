(CNN) After President Donald Trump repeatedly referred to her as a "wacky Congresswoman," Rep. Frederica Wilson fired back on Sunday morning, saying that the ambush in Niger that left four US soldiers dead "is (Trump's) Benghazi" and demanding an apology to "the nation" from White House chief of staff John Kelly.

"Niger is @realDonaldTrump's Benghazi. He needs to own it," the Florida Democrat tweeted.

Wilson and Trump have traded barbs for nearly a week on the controversy stemming from the President's condolence call to Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, one of the soldiers killed in the ambush in Niger earlier this month.

Wilson, who is close to Johnson's family and was in the car when Trump's call came, claimed that Trump said Johnson "knew what he signed up for, but I guess it still hurts." The family member who raised Johnson called Wilson's account of the call "very accurate," and the White House has not refuted that Trump spoke those words.

Trump said in an interview with Fox Business that he was "very surprised" to hear Wilson's account of the call, insisting the call was "a very nice call." He also said he mentioned Johnson's name during the phone conversation, which Wilson said he did not appear to remember during the call.