Guess who loses with Trump's tax plan?

Story highlights Dean Obeidallah: Trump's tax plan will harm America's most vulnerable -- senior citizens, the disabled and the poor -- while benefiting the highest earners

Americans must strongly object to this plan before programs like Medicaid and Medicare are slashed, writes Obeidallah

Dean Obeidallah, a former attorney, is the host of SiriusXM radio's daily program "The Dean Obeidallah Show" and a columnist for The Daily Beast. Follow him @deanofcomedy. The opinions expressed in this commentary are his.

(CNN) We need to applaud Donald Trump for his brutal honesty and mostly accurate tweet about the budget that the GOP-controlled Senate passed on Thursday: "Budget that just passed is a really big deal, especially in terms of what will be the biggest tax cut in U.S. history - MSM barely covered!" (The one inaccuracy is that the tax cut, while large, would not be the "biggest" ever. There have been a number of bigger tax cuts under presidents, from Lyndon Johnson to Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama.)

Still, Trump is correct that the GOP Senate passed this budget Thursday to pave the way for massive tax cuts. And Trump is also correct that the "MSM" -- the mainstream media -- has not covered this story the way it deserves.

But that's where we part company. Trump wants the media to pat him on the back for the budget passing and for his proposed tax cuts. In contrast, I want the media to highlight for our fellow Americans that the budget passed by the GOP-controlled Senate would massively cut both Medicare and Medicaid in order to give the richest Americans a big, fat and unnecessary tax cut.

First, let's look at the budget bill that the Republican Senate passed Thursday, which Trump is now publicly applauding. It would cut funding by $5 trillion over the next decade . And guess who would suffer the most from these cuts? Senior citizens, the poor and the disabled.