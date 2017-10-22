Lewis Hamilton wins United States GP, edges closer to 4th world title

Story highlights Lewis Hamilton extends title lead to 66 points

Vettel finishes second to keep slim title hopes alive

(CNN) Lewis Hamilton has moved a step closer to a fourth Formula One world title following a dominant win at the United States Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday.

The Mercedes driver took the checkered flag ahead of title rival Sebastian Vettel who finished second with Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen taking the final podium spot.

Hamilton now leads the 2017 world championship by 66 points with three races to go.

Vettel overtook pole sitter Hamilton at the start of the race, but the Briton regained the lead on the sixth lap and was not troubled for the remainder of the 56-lap race.

The victory is Hamilton's sixth win overall at the US Grand Prix and the 62nd of his career.

