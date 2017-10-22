Breaking News

Lewis Hamilton wins United States GP, edges closer to 4th world title

Updated 4:50 PM ET, Sun October 22, 2017

Lewis Hamilton and Usain Bolt in familiar pose on the podium at the US Grand Prix in Austin.
Hamilton&#39;s fifth win in Austin puts him 66 points ahead of Sebastian Vettel with three races remaining.
Hamilton's fifth win in Austin puts him 66 points ahead of Sebastian Vettel with three races remaining.
Lewis Hamilton (right) keeps Sebastian Vettel at bay during the United States Grand Prix at Austin.
Max Verstappen battled his way back from 17th on the grid to finish fourth. He crossed the line in third, but race stewards handed him a five-second penalty for having all four wheels off the track when he passed Kimi Raikkonen on the final lap.
Sebastian Vettel (far right) leads into the first corner at the start of the 2017 United States Grand Prix.
Vettel led for six laps at the start of the race before Hamilton regained the lead.
Red Bull Racing&#39;s Daniel Ricciardo retires after suffering engine failure on lap 16 of the United States Grand Prix.
Sprinting legend Usain Bolt pays a visit to Lewis Hamilton in the Mercedes garage at the Circuit of the Americas ahead of Sunday&#39;s grand prix.
Hamilton took Bolt for a spin ahead Sunday&#39;s race...
... doing donuts on the track before Sunday&#39;s drivers&#39; parade.
Spectators atop the observation tower at the Circuit of the Americas track.
Lewis Hamilton on track at the Circuit of the Americas. The Briton came into the race with a 59-point lead over title rival Sebastian Vettel.
Story highlights

  • Lewis Hamilton extends title lead to 66 points
  • Vettel finishes second to keep slim title hopes alive

(CNN)Lewis Hamilton has moved a step closer to a fourth Formula One world title following a dominant win at the United States Grand Prix in Austin on Sunday.

The Mercedes driver took the checkered flag ahead of title rival Sebastian Vettel who finished second with Ferrari teammate Kimi Raikkonen taking the final podium spot.
Hamilton now leads the 2017 world championship by 66 points with three races to go.
    Vettel overtook pole sitter Hamilton at the start of the race, but the Briton regained the lead on the sixth lap and was not troubled for the remainder of the 56-lap race.
    The victory is Hamilton's sixth win overall at the US Grand Prix and the 62nd of his career.
    More to follow...