CNN 10 - October 23, 2017

Updated 5:56 PM ET, Sun October 22, 2017

ten.1023_00040025
    CNN10 - 10/23/17

October 23, 2017

Japan holds early elections and braces for the expected landfall of a typhoon. U.S. leaders and music stars participate in a charity event to help victims of three hurricanes. And as California struggles with the most destructive wildfires in state history, we're looking at the science that indicates how the threat may be shifting south.
CNN 10 serves a growing audience interested in compact on-demand news broadcasts ideal for explanation seekers on the go or in the classroom. The show's priority is to identify stories of international significance and then clearly describe why they're making news, who is affected, and how the events fit into a complex, international society.
