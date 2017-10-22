Tokyo (CNN)Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appears on course to win a decisive third term and to become the country's longest-serving leader, exit polls show.
Abe had called an early vote to seek an increased majority in Parliament.
An exit poll by public broadcaster NHK forecasts a landslide to Abe's coalition, saying his conservative LDP party would take 253 to 300 of Parliament's 465 seats. The Komeito party, which is in a coalition with the LDP, is predicted to take 27 to 36 seats.
Other local broadcasters are reporting well over 300 seats by the coalition.
Exit polls are not final results. The official count is expected early Monday.
If the final vote shows a landslide win for Abe's coalition, he is likely to use it to reexamine the country's defense strategy and revise its pacifist constitution.
Japan has faced increased hostility from North Korea in recent months, as the rogue state locks horns with the Trump administration over Pyongyang's missile and nuclear programs.
Pyongyang flew two projectiles over Japan last month, including a ballistic missile, in act of defiance against the international community.