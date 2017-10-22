Tokyo (CNN) Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appears on course to win a decisive third term and to become the country's longest-serving leader, exit polls show.

Abe had called an early vote to seek an increased majority in Parliament.

An exit poll by public broadcaster NHK forecasts a landslide to Abe's coalition, saying his conservative LDP party would take 253 to 300 of Parliament's 465 seats. The Komeito party, which is in a coalition with the LDP, is predicted to take 27 to 36 seats.

Other local broadcasters are reporting well over 300 seats by the coalition.

Exit polls are not final results. The official count is expected early Monday.

