Robert Mugabe removed as WHO goodwill ambassador amid outcry

"I have listened carefully to all who have expressed their concerns," WHO director says

(CNN) Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe may be one of the longest-serving leaders, but his stint as a goodwill ambassador was anything but.

Days after the World Health Organization named him as a goodwill ambassador, a move that angered and stunned human rights activists, it rescinded the appointment.

"I have listened carefully to all who have expressed their concerns, and heard the different issues that they have raised," WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"It is my aim to build a worldwide movement for global health. This movement must work for everyone and include everyone."

Tedros said he consulted the Zimbabwean government and concluded it's in the organization's best interests.