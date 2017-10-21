Story highlights The killings are all in the Seminole Heights neighborhood

Police refrain from calling the suspect a serial killer

(CNN) Police in Tampa, Florida, are urging residents in one neighborhood not to be "held hostage" by fear after the killing of three people in 11 days -- shootings that investigators say are related.

The latest killing in the Seminole Heights area happened Thursday. Police said Anthony Naiboa, an autistic 20-year-old who had just graduated from Middleton High School, accidentally got on the wrong bus when he left work that night and ended up in the southeast Tampa neighborhood by mistake.

Police said they believe the young man was making his way towards another stop but did not get more than 200 yards from where he was dropped off before he was shot and killed.

Naiboa's death came eight days after the discovery of 32-year-old Monifa Hoffa, who police say died October 11 but was found two days later by a city employee.

Hoffa was found in a vacant parking lot half a mile from where the body of Benjamin Mitchell, the first fatality in the string of homicides, was found. The 22-year-old Mitchell was shot in front of his home October 10 and died in the hospital.

Read More