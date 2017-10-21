Story highlights A private funeral will be held Saturday morning in Cooper City, Florida

President Donald Trump's response to Johnson's death has sparked controversy

(CNN) A heartbreaking truth began to dawn for the family of slain Army Sgt. La David Johnson as loved ones prepared for a private funeral Saturday for the soldier who was killed along with three comrades in an ISIS ambush in Niger.

"Reality just hit me, and it was like, he's really gone, and I'm not going to ever have my brother anymore," Johnson's sister, Terkiya McGriff, told CNN affiliate WSVN Friday.

A police motorcade escorted Johnson's remains Friday evening to the site of a wake that was open to the public, WSVN reported. Draped with an American flag, his casket was carried into Christ the Rock Community Church in Cooper City, Florida, where mourners held a memorial service.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday in honor of Johnson.

Also killed in the ambush were Staff Sgt. Bryan Black, Staff Sgt. Dustin Wright and Staff Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson, along with five Nigerien soldiers.