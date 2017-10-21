Chicago freezer death was a 'sad' accident, police chief says

Story highlights Police and coroner agreed Kenneka Jenkins' death was accidental

"There is no evidence that indicates any other conclusion," police chief says

(CNN) Authorities have closed the investigation into the death of a young Chicago woman whose body was found in a hotel's walk-in freezer, saying it was accidental and there was no reason to suspect foul play.

Police in Rosemont, a suburb northwest of Chicago, had been investigating the death of 19-year-old Kenneka Jenkins since her body was found September 10 after she attended a party at the Crowne Plaza Chicago O'Hare Hotel.

"Our detectives reported no signs of foul play throughout the whole investigation," Chief Donald E. Stephens III with the Rosemont Police Department said in a statement. "There is no evidence that Ms. Jenkins was forced to drink alcohol or consume any narcotics while at the hotel."

Investigators concluded Jenkin's death was accidental after retracing her path to the cooler that contained the freezer where her body was found, reviewing hours of surveillance video and interviewing most of the people that were at the party that night.

"There is no evidence that indicates any other conclusion," Stephens said.

