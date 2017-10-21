Trump keeps up attack on 'wacky' congresswoman over Gold Star call

(CNN) President Donald Trump on Saturday continued lashing out at the Democratic congresswoman who offered a critical account of his conversation with the widow of a fallen US soldier, calling the congresswoman "wacky."

"I hope the Fake News Media keeps talking about Wacky Congresswoman Wilson in that she, as a representative, is killing the Democrat Party!" Trump tweeted just after 8 a.m. ET, referring to Rep. Frederica Wilson, D-Florida.

Trump pressed on with his attacks against Wilson an hour later, re-tweeting posts that suggested without evidence that former President Barack Obama and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton "rolled out" Wilson "as a distraction" from an unrelated, years-old controversy involving the Obama administration's approval of Russia's purchase of a controlling stake in a Canadian company with US uranium assets. The company, at one time, included investors who had contributed to the Clinton Foundation.

"The people get what is going on!" Trump tweeted.

The controversy over Trump's call with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, who was killed in an ambush in Niger, has roiled on for the better part of a week, often overshadowing questions about the death of Johnson and three other US soldiers who were killed as a result of the ambush.

