Trump: 'End of the ISIS caliphate is in sight'

Trump highlighted a plan for continued diplomatic negotiations to end violence

Washington (CNN) President Donald Trump said Saturday that the United States would soon transition into a "new phase" of involvement in Syria after US-backed forces drove ISIS members from Raqqa, the city they deemed their capital.

"The defeat of ISIS in Raqqah represents a critical breakthrough in our worldwide campaign to defeat ISIS and its wicked ideology," Trump said in a statement released by the White House. "With the liberation of ISIS's capital and the vast majority of its territory, the end of the ISIS caliphate is in sight.

"We will soon transition into a new phase in which we will support local security forces, de-escalate violence across Syria, and advance the conditions for lasting peace, so that the terrorists cannot return to threaten our collective security again," Trump said.

The US and its allies would support diplomatic negotiations to end the violence, to allow Syrian refugees to return to their homes, and to make way for "a political transition that honors the will of the Syrian people," the President added.

US-backed forces fighting ISIS in Raqqa announced this week t hat "major military operations" in the city have ended and that the terrorist group has lost control of its self-declared capital.

