Anaheim, California (CNN) Steve Bannon delivered a blistering attack on former President George W. Bush during an address at the California GOP Convention Friday night, questioning his intelligence and whether the former President understood the speech that he delivered this week.

"He has no earthly idea of whether he's coming or going," Bannon said, suggesting that Bush had merely delivered a speech written for him by a speechwriter. "It's clear he had no idea what he was talking about... just like it was when he was President of the United States."

"There has not been a more destructive presidency than George Bush's," Bannon said.

Bush delivered a speech in New York this week sharply criticizing the kind of populist nationalism that President Trump and his former top strategist have espoused. Without mentioning the President, Bush decried the trade protectionism and how the political discourse had devolved into "conspiracy theories" and "outright fabrication."

On Friday night in Anaheim at the California GOP gathering, the reaction within the audience to Bannon's scathing criticism of the former President was mixed. There was scattered applause and some shouts of support. Some booed loudly at the mention of Bush's name. But many in the audience were silent.

Read More