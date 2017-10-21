Story highlights Snoop Dogg says Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan takes him back to segregation

The album "Make America Crip Again" will be out on October 27

WARNING: Embedded material contains graphic language.

(CNN) Hip-hop is going hard at President Donald Trump, and Snoop Dogg is the latest rapper to step into the ring.

Snoop Dogg accused the President of neglecting various communities in America, voiced his support for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick and called on black athletes to form their own football league in the title track of his forthcoming album, "Make America Crip Again."

"The President said he wants to make America great again. F--- that s---, we gonna make America Crip again," the track begins, referencing the infamous Los Angeles gang. The album cover pictures a blue hat with the words "Make America Crip Again" -- a clear dig at Trump's "Make America Great Again" campaign slogan. Members of the gang have traditionally worn blue clothing.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In March, the President slammed Snoop Dogg for shooting down a clown dressed as Trump in a music video , tweeting that the rapper would have been thought deserving of jail time if he had made a video of him doing that to former President Barack Obama.