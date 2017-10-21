Five former US presidents to appear at hurricane relief concert

Story highlights Obama, the Bushes, Clinton and Carter will attend the concert

The event will feature country and rock artists

(CNN) It'll be a rare joint appearance of five members of an exclusive club.

All five living former US presidents will take part in a benefit concert Saturday in Texas to raise money for hurricane relief efforts.

Former Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush and Jimmy Carter will attend the event at Reed Arena at Texas A&M University.

The concert named "Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal" will feature rock and country musicians such as Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Sam Moore and Yolanda Adams. Country music artist Lee Greenwood will emcee the event.

"It's important that those affected by these devastating storms know that even if the path to recovery feels like a road that goes on forever, we're with them for the long haul," President George H.W. Bush said.

